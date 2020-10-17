WAVERLY — Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles announced Friday that a staff member in the school district had tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite the new case of COVID, which is the second reported in the district, Knolles told the Morning Times on Friday night that there is no need to move to online learning at this time.
“On Thursday, I notified the community that we had a staff member test positive for COVID. We were fortunate that the staff member had limited contact between students and personnel,” Knolles said in the announcement.
Knolles noted that the recent spike in COVID cases in the region “are generally not taking place in schools.”
“I meet regularly with Chemung and Tioga County Health Departments and according to them, people are being exposed in restaurants, bars, and large gatherings in Chemung and Tioga County,” Knolles said. “This has been verified by contact tracing. The infections are generally not taking place in the schools but are coming to school as a result of exposure elsewhere. This makes sense because we follow more stringent guidelines than almost any other industry. Please continue to be safe and support us as we move forward.”
Tioga County added 40 new cases over the last two days. There have now been 428 confirmed cases overall and 28 deaths are linked to the coronavirus.
There are currently 132 active cases in Tioga County, which reported 416 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 268 recoveries.
In Chemung County, there have been 76 new cases reported over the past two days. Since March, 939 residents have been diagnosed with the virus.
Chemung County reported its ninth death due to complications from the virus on Thursday. There are 137 active cases and 793 individuals have recovered.
The county also reported that 22 people are currently hospitalized as they fight the virus.
Knolles also noted in Friday’s announcement that testing has been a problem in the area.
“Testing has been an issue for us. I had a parent drive to Oneonta this week for a test. That is 105 miles one-way,” Knolles said.
The Waverly superintendent said there is currently a push by local officials and Guthrie to improve testing.
“The Village (of Waverly), school and Guthrie are working with the Department of Health to get us better access to rapid testing,” he said. “In the meantime, if anyone in our school community has questions about how and where to be tested, there is a great testing site finder available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you. Most of these sites are privately run. The closest state-run site is in Binghamton. The hotline 1-888-364-3065 or the website https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov can help anyone interested in that particular site (for instance, if insurance won’t cover testing at a private site for some reason).”
Knolles closed his statement by thanking the Waverly school community for helping the district keep everyone healthy and safe.
“Once again, I want to say thank you for keeping your children home if they have symptoms. By getting them to the doctors quickly you are helping us do our job, educating the community’s children. Stay safe, stay informed and stay in touch. Have a great weekend,” Knolles said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.