SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Fire Department will continue a tradition this year by holding a food and toy drive, while also hosting Christmas Walks during the holiday season.

The Joe Willer Memorial Food and Toy Drive will be held today from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the borough hall.

All toy donations will go to the Salvation Army with the food going to the Valley Food Pantry, according to Rich McConnell of the South Waverly Fire Department.

Those who drop off their donations between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight will be able to enjoy a Christmas Walk through the borough’s park.

There will be coffee, hot chocolate and music for those attending the walk.

The Christmas Walks will be held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Christmas, according to McConnell.

