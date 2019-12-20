ATHENS — A pair of Athens schools were recently awarded grants from the Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Excellence program.
Lynch Bustin was awarded $1,925 for supplies to create outdoor paintable fitness activities and yoga poses to promote and support the physical and social-emotional well-being of students through movement.
Harlan Rowe Middle School was awarded $1,030 for VEX Robotics kits that will be used to promote coding, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and communication in our STEM and Tech-Ed middle school classrooms.
These projects were funded by a grant from the Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Fun of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003.
“The Athens Area School District is incredibly grateful for these grants, and would like to sincerely thank Paul and Amanda Mittan, and all the donors who contributed to the TTKD-AEP,” a press release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.