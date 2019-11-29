SAYRE — With the temperature hovering in the mid-30s, and windchill dragging down into the 20s, well over 800 individuals trotted through the streets of downtown Sayre on Thanksgiving morning for the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K race.
“It’s amazing that no matter what the weather, there are always so many people that come out,” said Guthrie Special Event and Annual Giving Officer Nichole Cocco. “It’s really a family tradition.”
“People do this year over year as part of their Thanksgiving,” she continued. “Rarely do they miss a Turkey Trot — whether its rain, snow, ice, sleet or whatever.”
Cocco noted that the race gathers between 800 and 1,000 individuals each year.
“This race touches a lot of great things,” she said. “It’s great for your health, a great family tradition and a great way to give back to the community.”
This year, the event will raise over $15,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.
“It’s a patient-assistance fund that is available to any patient at Guthrie actively receiving cancer care,” Cocco explained. “It can go to offset costs like food, rent, mortgage payment, cost of medications, and things that can be really difficult to afford when you’re trying to navigate through a cancer diagnosis.”
Additionally, Cocco said the community-based event has been run by “the amazing Beth Harbst.”
“She decided she wanted to retire her race directorship and very generously offered Guthrie to have a chance to continue the legacy of this race, and we’re very happy we took the chance,” Cocco said, adding that she wanted to give a shout-out to the Guthrie Auxiliary for their support for the event.
“They’ve been our title sponsor for the last two years and have been a very loyal supporter in one way or another since its inception,” Cocco said. “We’re just very for their support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.