Bradford County reported its 51st death connected to the COVID-19 virus according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 235 confirmed cases of the virus since Dec. 19, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,514 since March. The Department of Health also reported 412 cases that are considered probable.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 35 confirmed cases over the last nine days, bringing its total to 504. There are also 36 cases that are considered probable in the Sayre area.
Athens (18810) is now up to 328 confirmed cases after adding 36 cases since the 19th. There are also 27 probable cases in Athens, according to the DOH.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 190 (up 17)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 89 (up 5)
• Gillett — 157 (up 6)
• Laceyville — 59 (first entry)
• Milan — 50 (up 4)
• Monroeton — 69 (up 13)
• New Albany — 42 (first entry)
• Rome — 77 (up 13)
• Towanda — 337 (up 23)
• Troy — 265 (up 29)
• Ulster — 95 (up 5
• Wyalusing — 114 (up 16)
• Wysox — 39 (up 4)
In addition, Tioga County Pa. numbers of note include Wellsboro with 516 confirmed cases, Mansfield with 223 cases, Westfield with 116 cases and Blossburg checking in with 115 cases.
Across the border in New York, there were four more deaths related to the coronavirus reported in Chemung County in the last nine days.
The county has now lost 64 residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Chemung County also reported 249 new confirmed cases since Dec. 19, bringing its total to 4,230 since March. Out of those cases, 68 are considered active, according to the county. Of those, 105 are in the Town of Chemung and 34 are in Van Etten
There are currently 45 individuals hospitalized in the county as they battle the virus, while 4,098 have recovered.
Tioga County has added 147 confirmed cases of COVID in the last nine days, bringing its total to 1,599.
There are currently 180 active cases, while 461 Tioga County residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time and 1,355 have recovered.
The county has lost 64 residents due to complications from the virus. That number has remained steady over the past 17 days.
