VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten Town Board recently noted that “clean up day” will be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Six dumpsters will be located at Van Etten Highway Department as a service to the residents of the Town of Van Etten, Councilman Harold Shoemaker said.
One pick-up load or one 8-by-12 trailer load will be accepted per resident, and proof of town residency is required.
Items not accepted include: wet paint or oil cans, items containing freon, large electronics (computers, TVs), tires, hazardous plastic waste, bagged garbage or household garbage.
The board is also considering an additional dumpster for metal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.