VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten Town Board recently noted that “clean up day” will be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Six dumpsters will be located at Van Etten Highway Department as a service to the residents of the Town of Van Etten, Councilman Harold Shoemaker said.

One pick-up load or one 8-by-12 trailer load will be accepted per resident, and proof of town residency is required.

Items not accepted include: wet paint or oil cans, items containing freon, large electronics (computers, TVs), tires, hazardous plastic waste, bagged garbage or household garbage.

The board is also considering an additional dumpster for metal.

