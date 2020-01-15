OWEGO — On Tuesday, legislators took several start-of-the-year actions which ranged from grant fund acceptance, appointing several positions, and re-establishing unfinished capital projects and purchases.
In terms of grant funds, legislators authorized the acceptance of $250,000 from the New York Main Street Program for revitalization on North Avenue as part of the Village of Owego Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Legislative documents note $231,250 was added to the revenue and expense accounts for that project, and $18,750 was added to the 2020 budget for the 7.5 percent economic development administrative fee associated with the project.
Each year, legislators re-establish left over funds for prior year capital projects that have not been completed.
Legislators re-established $1.074 million for the Halsey Valley Road bridge project; $1.322 million for a bridge project on West River Drive; $3.74 million for a West Creek Road bridge project; $18,000 for renovations at the county office building; and $21,487 for court house renovations.
Regarding re-establishment of capital equipment purchases, legislators approved $40,000 for a standby generator; $20,000 for a boiler at the Health and Human Services building; $21,500 for road equipment; and $69,933 in computer equipment.
Nearly $500,000 was re-established for bridge preventative maintenance programs.
Legislators appointed Legislators Dale Weston and Tracy Monell as directors of the Tioga County Soil and Water District for a one-year term.
Additionally, legislators reappointed Grady Updyke to the county planning board for a three-year term, representing the Town of Barton.
Ralph Kelsey, who recently resigned from the county Industrial Development Agency after 22 years, was reappointed to his seat on the county Property Development Corporation board for a three-year term.
County Coroner W. Stewart Bennett was appointed to the position of Administrative Coroner for 2020.
With retirement slated for county Budget Officer and Chief Accountant Rita Hollenbeck, legislators approved the appointment of Stephanie Jerzak as chief accountant, effective Feb. 1, contingent upon successful completion of civil service exam requirements.
Hollenbeck was approved Tuesday as an accounting consultant contractor to aid in the training of the new employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.