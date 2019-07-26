WAVERLY — The Waverly School Board on Thursday voted to accept the corrective action plan regarding the findings of an internal audit surrounding the district’s 2018-2019 payroll and personnel.
The audit, performed by Tompkins Seneca Tioga BOCES Internal Audit Services, had only a few minor findings restricted to the district’s sports coaches.
Specifically, the audit discovered weaknesses in four instances:
• Fingerprint clearances
• Coach certifications
• Temporary coaching license
• Required courses.
“In each of these instances, the finding involved primarily one coach and, in one instance, two coaches,” said district business administrator Kathy Rote in a letter to the state comptroller’s office. “The human resources office is diligently working to be sure that all 55 coaches and 18 volunteers have all of the required paper work and certifications before being board-approved.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the school board voted to accept the low bid for the financing of the district’s new lease for four 66-passenger buses and two 30-passenger buses.
That low bid was submitted by Mercedes-Benz Financial, which offered leasing for an annual payment of $97,269.73 for five years.
The other bid was submitted by Santander Bank, which offered leasing for an annual payment of $104,000.48 for five years.
