SAYRE — The Morning Times office will be temporarily closed to walk-in traffic due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases and high positivity rates in Bradford County. The change is effective immediately. We anticipate a return to normal office access on January 4.
Our staff continues to work from the N. Lehigh Avenue office and is available by telephone and email during normal business hours Monday through Friday. Our current hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 to 3:30 on Fridays. Our main business line is (570) 888-9643. Voicemail options are available after hours and at times during the day when all lines are busy.
Important Note: Subscribers with delivery issues or other circulation concerns should call (570) 882-5511 directly to reach our customer care team.
The vestibule at the entrance to our Sayre office building will remain open. Inside, walk-up visitors will find a secure drop slot for payments, news releases and other documents. Customers can also drop off contest entries or purchase a newspaper from our single-copy vending box in the vestibule. However, there will be no entry permitted to our main office area unless prior arrangements have been made with an individual member of the Times staff.
We appreciate your ongoing patience during these challenging times. We also encourage everyone to wear masks while in public and to remain safe and healthy in the weeks and months ahead.
