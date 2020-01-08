APALACHIN — Following a fire that burned throughout the weekend at a Taylor Garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin, the company has issued a statement regarding the incident.
As of press time Tuesday, no official cause of the fire was announced.
However, the company spokesman stated that “we believe it was started by a cell phone battery — which should not have been placed in recycling — that ignited one of the bales of recycled material.”
Further, the company expressed the importance of public understanding which materials can and cannot be recycled, so future incidents of this nature can be avoided.
“We would like to thank all of the first responders and volunteers from around the Southern Tier that responded to the fire, risking their lives to ensure the fire was contained and extinguished as quickly as possible,” the company said. “We would also like to thank the numerous well wishes from the public that have reached out and offered their support during this time.”
The company is in the initial process of demolishing the existing structure, and a new facility will be built.
