TOWANDA — An Elmira man was found guilty during a jury trial before Judge Maureen Bierne in Towanda Wednesday for his role in three theft cases that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township between October 2018 and June 2019, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
James C. Woodham, 62, was convicted of retail theft for the incident in October and criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft and theft by deception for incidents that occurred in May and June of this year.
During the first two incidents, Woodham was accompanied by Jessica Lynn Parker of Elmira. No information regarding her case was provided by the district attorney’s office Wednesday.
During the first incident, which specifically occurred on Oct. 19, 2018, Parker and Woodham were observed by Walmart asset protection personnel attempting to leave the store with a shopping cart of 93 various items of store merchandise valued at $823.91 without paying for them, Athens township Police said.
When confronted by store personnel, the pair left the shopping cart behind and fled the scene, stated police.
On May 16, Parker and Woodham returned to Walmart, with Parker wearing a wig consisting of black, straight, shoulder-length hair.
Police said approximately 40 minutes after entering the store, Woodham exited the building and lingered outside while Parker pushed a cart with nearly $340 worth of merchandise between two closed registers.
When Parker was confronted by a Walmart employee asking for a receipt, she handed the employee a receipt from Lowe’s and proceeded to exit the store, where she met with Woodham and fled the scene in a vehicle, said police.
In the third incident, which took place on June 15, police said Woodham was observed entering the store with no items. He then proceeded to take a container of motor oil from a shelf, make no attempt to pay for it and “return” the item using a receipt. As a result, Woodham was given $20.76 by the service desk cashier.
Woodham will be sentenced following a presentence investigation, the district attorney’s office said.
