ATHENS — Athens Area High School will be holding a Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 8 — and the school is looking for local veterans to join them for the ceremony.

The event is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. next Friday in the AAHS auditorium.

“We would like to invite any veterans to join us in honoring them for their service,” a press release said.

The assembly will be followed by a breakfast for veterans.

