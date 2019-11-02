ATHENS — Athens Area High School will be holding a Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 8 — and the school is looking for local veterans to join them for the ceremony.
The event is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. next Friday in the AAHS auditorium.
“We would like to invite any veterans to join us in honoring them for their service,” a press release said.
The assembly will be followed by a breakfast for veterans.
