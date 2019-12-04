SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Fire Department is kicking off the Christmas season this week with a pair of events.
The first-ever South Waverly Christmas Walk will be held at the park behind Village Hall starting this Friday at 5 p.m.
The plan is to have the Christmas Walk every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the borough park through Christmas, according Rich McConnell of the South Waverly Fire Department.
“What we want to do this year is we want to make a Christmas Walk in the park,” said McConnell, who said the fire department is accepting donations of Christmas lights and decorations.
The Christmas walks will be free and are open to the entire Valley community.
“I’ve been thinking about it for years. I think it will give people something to do in the Valley,” said McConnell, who noted there will be coffee and hot chocolate available. “This is for everybody. This isn’t just for the people of South Waverly. Come up and enjoy yourself.”
McConnell also said they are hoping local church and school choir groups would stop by to sing some Christmas carols during the walks.
The one day there won’t be a Christmas Walk is on Friday, Dec. 13 as South Waverly doesn’t want to interfere with Waverly’s Tinsel-n-Lights event, McConnell said.
One other big event for South Waverly will be this Saturday as the fire department hosts its annual Joe Willer Memorial Food and Toy Drive at the borough hall.
All toy donations will go to the Salvation Army with the food going to the Valley Food Pantry, according to McConnell. The event starts at 1 p.m.
For more information, text Rich McConnell at 607-857-0948.
