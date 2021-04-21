MANSFIELD — About 200 students took advantage of Mansfield University’s on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by UPMC Wellsboro on Monday at Kelchner Fitness Center, according to a press release from the university.
“The clinic provided the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to all interested Mansfield University students. The timing of the clinic will allow students to receive both doses of the vaccine prior to the end of the Spring semester, when most students return home for the summer. The clinic was free and optional,” the press release said.
“We’re appreciative of local healthcare partners who brought these important vaccination clinics to the Mansfield campus,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “Vaccines and other mitigation actions are important in keeping our campus community safe and allowing us to plan for a return to in-person classes and activities for the Fall ‘21 semester.”
A similar on-campus clinic for MU employees and their family members will be hosted by RiteAid on Thursday, April 22 at Decker Gymnasium.
“Since rollout of the vaccine began, Mansfield has identified opportunities for students and employees to be vaccinated at clinics in Pennsylvania and New York. Many students and employees were able to take advantage of these clinics prior to the university securing on-campus opportunities. The on-campus clinics provide a convenient option for the campus community and are vital to those with limited transportation options to outside clinics,” the press release said.
More information about Mansfield University’s vaccination clinics is available at mansfield.edu/vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.