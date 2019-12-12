OWEGO — Consumer access to locally grown and produced farm products is on the rise.
Tioga County Agricultural Development Specialist Megan Griffiths recently notified the county’s Industrial Development Agency that the endeavor to create a virtual food hub has picked up steam, as talks have developed with a farmer-based organization called Deliver Fresh.
Delivered Fresh is a networked food distribution hub, which allows consumers to place online orders for fresh produce and products from farms throughout northeastern Pennsylvania and Tioga County.
“I have my own farm, and as we struggled to find markets, we hit road blocks,” explained David Nowacoski of WindStone Landing Farms. “It’s physically hard to do that — you can go to all these farmers markets and sit for hours and not make a sale.”
“I was looking for a better solution, and I have a few decades of operations behind me to tackle it in a way that’s efficient for the farmers and customers,” he continued.
Nowacoski said he watched customers make 15 transactions to get what they need at a farmer’s market — “that’s not what people want.”
Nineteen months ago, he set up the online marketplace Delivered Fresh.
Since then, the operation has grown to provide products from just two farms to 54.
Nowacoski said they offer almost 500 products, deliver to 11 locations and offer home delivery in some areas as well.
The operation sometimes hits snags with logistics, he said.
“For the small farms, it’s a real win, because as long as they can get (their products) to my aggregate spots, we take care of everything else — distribution, sales, accounting,” he said. “I’m trying to build more aggregation points that have refrigeration and inventory space so I can store more things there.”
There are currently talks to establish a location at Engelbert Farms in Nichols.
“We always need vegetable farmers, and we don’t want to be bringing it all in from Lancaster,” Nowacoski said. “We have a lot of beef in this area. I probably get three to four beef calls per week.”
“We have a lot of need in other (product) areas,” he continued. “I’m trying to get more and more people interested in creating ready-to-eat meals. The consumer wants it easy.”
“Don’t give me your ground beef — make it into a meatball and put your special sauce on it,” he said, its the value-added products that move best.
Nowacoski said he is incubating five start-up kitchens, but is looking to get warehousing and a commercial kitchen in each county.
Delivered Fresh gives farmers a more efficient means of getting their products to market, with less of a financial squeeze on profit margins, so they can focus on growing and producing their products.
Nowacoski explained that, typically, other entities “want to squeeze 30 to 40 percent” out of farmers, whereas Delivered Fresh requests 15 percent.
“We don’t squeeze farmers, because that’s not the point,” he said. “They’re paid what they’re worth. We try to chase margins to make sure we’re supporting our farms.”
To that same end, Nowacoski expressed that consumers should consider the wide-ranging merits of shopping local and supporting not only local farms, but local businesses.
“I hope that the consumer is looking at this and realizing that if we lose our small producers and keeping those dollars local, it’s going to change the fabric of the community,” he explained. “If we don’t support local business, it’s going to turn into a big strip mall.”
“If you like the looks of Owego, you have to realize it’s an investment,” he said. “People ask, ‘why is your chicken more expensive than what I can get in Walmart?’ That’s the wrong question. The question is, what corners did they cut? Farmers can tell you.”
To learn more about the organization, how to order, where pick-up locations are or how to get involved, visit DeliveredFresh.store online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.