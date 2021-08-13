SAYRE — During the building and grounds report at the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Monday, Business Manager Barry Claypool informed the board of some supply issues supplies with the district’s summer projects.
“We’ve run into some issues with the companies getting equipment that they need,” said Claypool.
Claypool went on to say that the new fire alarm system for both the high school and elementary school should be completed by the end of October.
“What they’re telling us is it’s basically going to be 90 percent done at the start of school,” Claypool said, “but the enunciators at both buildings are on delay, so they’re not scheduled to come until mid [or] late October.”
Claypool said that the old alarm system is still operational, so they can wait until the new one is completely finished before switching from the old to the new.
The new lighting project for Snyder Elementary will most likely also be delayed.
“They’re having trouble finding light poles and LED lights that meet our specs,” Claypool said. “The inside work for that project is done, but we may be in a little bit of a hold there waiting for lights and actual posts.”
During the technology report, Claypool addressed similar issues with the new servers for the district.
“We, at this point, just received our new servers and backup systems, so we don’t know that they’ll be installed prior to start of school,” Claypool said. “but Questeq — the folks out in Pittsburgh — have told us that they have done a lot of installs after the school year started and that they typically run fairly smoothly.”
The district is also awaiting about 30 new video cameras, which Claypool said have also been delayed. Once installed, these new cameras will help to eliminate any blind spots in the current surveillance system.
“We don’t even have an estimate on arrival for (the) cameras at this point,” said Claypool.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the board approved Denee Horton’s resignation from the position of cafeteria manager and retroactively hired her as a full-time custodian, effective July 26.
Principal Michelle Murrelle and board member Ron Cole both noted that Horton will be missed for her work in the cafeteria. Board member Margaret Barry expressed that she was “glad to keep her on (their) team” as a custodian.
The following new teachers were also approved for employment in the 2021-22 school year:
- Julie Marhefka, 5th grade teacher at H. Austin Elementary School;
- Kassandra Murrelle, 4th grade teacher at H. Austin Elementary School;
- Casey Williams, special education teacher at Sayre High School;
- Terah Ramsey, English teacher at Sayre High School.
