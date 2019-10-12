ATHENS — Within the next three weeks, Williams Subaru will be breaking ground on a new 22,000 square foot car dealership in front of the former P&C building on Elmira Street.
According to Williams Auto Group Operating Manager Dalton Williams, the target opening date is October or November next year.
“Subaru of America is doing their final design review,” Williams said. “We are working through submissions with Athens Township.”
“We are awarding project bids this week,” he added.
In addition to the car showroom and service garage, project plans show a parking lot extended north and east for more vehicles on display.
The lot would stretch over to Clinton Street behind the UPS facility, with a lot access point on that road.
Earlier this year, the current Spring Street dealership had broken an all-time sales record.
Williams previously said that the dealership’s staff levels would increase by up to 10 people.
