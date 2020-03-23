ATHENS — For the second straight week, students in Pennsylvania will remain home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and in Pennsylvania, the question on most people’s minds is will students be returning to schools on March 30?
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said late last week that the school district would be waiting on direction from Gov. Tom Wolf on whether classes will resume next week.
The Morning Times asked the Athens superintendent if the school district would follow the lead of its neighbors to the north — Waverly and Tioga are out until at least April 14 — or go back to school if Gov. Wolf says Pennsylvania schools can resume classes.
“We’ve not really discussed that a great deal because we are trying to follow our governor’s direction and his recommendations and guidance. I feel like if the governor is asking us to do something, we should do that,” Stage said.
One thing that could change that is if there is a positive coronavirus case in Bradford County.
“If we do have a case in Bradford County, I do think we have to sit down and revisit if we do come back or not, but collectively, I think the superintendents in Bradford County are saying we kind of need to stick together. I think it may be a county decision, although I know some local pressure may force them to do something differently,” Stage said.
Stage commended the work of the Bradford County government during this crisis.
“I will tell you the Bradford County Department of Safety and Planning and the Bradford County Department of Health have been extremely helpful letting us know and giving us some guidance,” Stage said.
Lack of internent access could stop online education in area districts
While some school districts have the ability to go to online instruction during this crisis, others including Athens, have a problem when it comes to internet access.
The Athens Area School District does have 1-to-1 technology — which means all students have access to a piece of technology like a laptop or tablet — but the district also has some residents without reliable internet access.
“We are 1-to-1, but the trick is the governor has made some clear guidelines and the state of Pennsylvania has some clear guidelines on how to provide online instruction. We have to worry about meeting FAPE, which is Free and Appropriate Public Education, and we have a significant portion of our population that doesn’t have internet access,” Stage said.
If the school decides to finish the school year through online education, Stage and his staff may have to come up with a “hybrid” approach in order to give all students a chance to learn.
“We have a significant economically disadvantaged population that we have to consider before we can deliver instruction solely online. If we do ever deliver some other type of instruction, it might have to be a hybrid of both online and paper or something like that,” Stage said. “We’ve talked about that throughout most of the region up here, but we are not in a privileged position to have universal internet access.”
