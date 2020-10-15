Stacy Garrity, a Sayre High grad and the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Treasurer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on her campaign’s Facebook page.
“Hi friends, I want to let you know that I tested positive for COVID,” Garrity said in the post. “Thank God, I feel 100% well so far and am asymptomatic, but am following CDC guidelines and staying home.”
Garrity, who has been campaigning across the state to unseat Democrat Joe Torsella, said her campaign is reaching out individuals she has had contact with.
“I am making sure to reach out to everyone I came in contact with recently and urge you to take precautions if we were together recently. It’s easy to get caught up in campaign life, but the most important thing is for everyone to be healthy. Best, Stacy,” Garrity said on Facebook.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Garrity tested positive “as part of the normal testing process for speakers” at President Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.