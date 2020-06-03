TOWANDA — John Sullivan has been down this road before. The Asylum Township resident was a Bradford County Commissioner from 2000 through 2003 and again from 2008 through 2011.
When a seat on the board came open upon the sudden passing of Democratic Commissioner Ed Bustin last month, the call went out for Democrats who were interested in the position to send a letter of interest.
While knowing he would have some big shoes to fill, Sullivan didn’t hesitate to throw his hat back in the ring.
“I think one reason is that I enjoyed the job,” he said. “I like working with the people and I like the challenges that the job presents occasionally. County government and state government are something I’ve always been interested in so it was a good step for me.”
Sullivan said that there are some projects in the works that he wants to see come to fruition.
“The 911 building is a great project I think, and that’s coming close to being finished. (I want to) get that up and running and get the dispatchers and emergency management people in that building,” Sullivan said. “The broad band project is a great project is a great project and I’ll work wherever I can to help with that ... There are some other bridge and infrastructure projects going. And time you can improve your infrastructure, that’s a positive.”
The projects are important, but Sullivan knows the job is about the people of the county.
“I want to be approachable, open-minded and respectful of the people,” he said.
One other aspect of Sullivan rejoining the board is that he’s worked with current Commissioner Doug McLinko. In spite of theie party affiliation, Sullivan said that the two have been able to work together.
“I thought we did OK,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t agree on things occasionally, but we agreed to disagree. If we disagreed on something, we moved on and didn’t harbor any ill feelings or grudges. If you get three people in a room, there’s a good chance that one of them is going to disagree.
“I think that working together is the secret. (As for) the political part of it, I think John Kennedy once said it’s not the Republican thing or not the Democrat thing, it’s the right thing you should do and I think that’s a good philosophy.”
The other two times Sullivan was a commissioner, he completed one term. He indicated that he’s not looking to change that pattern this time around.
“I think I’ll just finish out Ed’s term,” he said.
