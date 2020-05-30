Vince Kelley
Buy Now

Mail carrier Vince Kelley and Waverly Postmaster Michael Geiger shake hands during Kelley’s retirement ceremony on Friday. Kelley has been a mail carrier in Waverly for 22 years.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

WAVERLY — After over 40 years with the United States Postal Services, mail carrier Vince Kelley celebrated his final day on the job on Friday, as he transitioned into retirement.

Kelley started his career as a mail carrier in Watkins Glen in 1978.

“I transferred here a couple years later, and I’ve been here ever since,” he said. It’s been a great ride.”

Kelley has spent the last 22 years as a carrier in Waverly.

He said he will miss the people and the customers the most, calling them his motivation to perform his job.

“I like that we’re a very small office and a tight-knit group,” he said. “We’re like a family. Families argue, but they always get back together.”

Waverly Postmaster Michael Geiger spoke highly of Kelley, calling it an honor to have worked with him for the past few years.

“He’s an amazing man and an amazing letter carrier,” Geiger said.

Before departing for his route one final time, Kelley and his coworkers celebrated with pizza in the office.

Kelley said that he is most looking forward to camping, fishing and spending time with his family in retirement.

“The Fifth Wheel is hooked up to the truck and sitting in the driveway,” he said. I’m ready to roll.”

Load comments