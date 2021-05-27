SAYRE — Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Sam Moore will be heading to the school board after he held off the write-in campaigns of four residents.

Moore received 236 Republican votes and 150 votes on the Democratic ticket in the May 18 primary. There were 651 write-in votes from Republicans and 467 from Democrats.

Moore had previously signed off on a “retirement and release” agreement with the school district on Sept. 27, 2016.

The specific reasons behind his sudden termination by the district have never been made public because it was a personnel issue. He had served as the district’s business manager for 24 years before leaving in 2016.

Sayre residents Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz, Jaimee Alsing and Denise Redman-Satterly had all mounted write-in campaigns, but just two will be joining Moore and current school board vice president Ron Cole on the board.

Kmetz received 150 write-in votes from Democrats and 217 from Republicans, while Riley garnered 112 and 178, respectively, to earn spots on the board.

Alsing earned 159 Republican votes and 105 Democratic votes. Redman-Satterly got 64 and 66, respectively.

In the Athens Area School District, Cynthia Gannon-Cooper earned enough write-in votes to claim a Region II seat on the school board.

Gannon-Cooper received 19 Republican write-in votes to join Kevin Rude as Region II winners.

