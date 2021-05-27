SAYRE — Former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Sam Moore will be heading to the school board after he held off the write-in campaigns of four residents.
Moore received 236 Republican votes and 150 votes on the Democratic ticket in the May 18 primary. There were 651 write-in votes from Republicans and 467 from Democrats.
Moore had previously signed off on a “retirement and release” agreement with the school district on Sept. 27, 2016.
The specific reasons behind his sudden termination by the district have never been made public because it was a personnel issue. He had served as the district’s business manager for 24 years before leaving in 2016.
Sayre residents Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz, Jaimee Alsing and Denise Redman-Satterly had all mounted write-in campaigns, but just two will be joining Moore and current school board vice president Ron Cole on the board.
Kmetz received 150 write-in votes from Democrats and 217 from Republicans, while Riley garnered 112 and 178, respectively, to earn spots on the board.
Alsing earned 159 Republican votes and 105 Democratic votes. Redman-Satterly got 64 and 66, respectively.
In the Athens Area School District, Cynthia Gannon-Cooper earned enough write-in votes to claim a Region II seat on the school board.
Gannon-Cooper received 19 Republican write-in votes to join Kevin Rude as Region II winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.