WAVERLY — While today’s hot-button issues continue to be debated and argued at the national level, the Christian Life Church in Waverly will be looking to remind residents of America’s heritage.
Specifically, the church will be hosting a two-night Heritage Conference 2020 at 5 p.m. on both Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 presented by Wallbuilders President Tim Barton, according to pastor Jason Burger.
“Wallbuilders goes around to different areas and holds presentations and conferences to remind people of the heritage our nation, and the large price that people paid to make America special,” said Burger.
Burger said the free event will also host a number of other organizations and ministries from other Valley churches.
One of those tables will include Vicki Suarez, who advocates for parental rights.
“Until 2000, families had the fundamental right to parenting,” she said. “Then, in a split decision, the courts ruled with an opinion that put parental rights in jeopardy. Because of that precedent, a simple rumor or one person’s opinion can have children taken away from their parents.”
Suarez said she also looking to gain support for a parental rights rally in Harrisburg to help pass House Bill 508 — or the Parental Rights Protection Act.
That rally will be held on March 25, and more information can found on the Parental Rights PA Facebook page.
As for the conference, Burger encouraged interested residents looking to attend to register online at www.christianlifewaverlyny.com so the church can accommodate everyone appropriately.
“We want people to be able to have more hope for the future by looking at our past as a nation and what Christ and the Gospels have produced in America and what they will continue to do for our country.”
