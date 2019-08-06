SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council agreed on Monday night to send a formal complaint to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission over the rate increase to natural gas sales and distribution services being proposed by Valley Energy.
Valley Energy is requesting an overall rate increase of $1,034,186 per year in total for all of its natural gas sales and distribution services, according to the borough.
“This will (substantially) burden the property owners in South Waverly along with the Borough of South Waverly,” the borough’s formal complaint states.
The borough says the company’s proposed increase would be approximately 17.65 percent for residents using 71 cubic feet (CcF) of natural gas per month.
“A large portion of the population is elderly, retired and on fixed incomes,” the complaint says. “Rising utility costs make the rate increase an excessive burden on the residents.”
The borough is requesting “that the proposed rate increase for the residential and commercial (properties) be substantially reduced.”
South Waverly Borough Solicitor Jonathan Foster filled out the formal complaint and the board voted to have Council President Cori Lasco sign and submit it to the PUC at Monday’s meeting.
