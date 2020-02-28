WAVERLY — This year, Carantouan Greenway, an all-volunteer not-for-profit 501c3 Land Trust and environmental organization, is celebrating its 25th anniversary working to educate and connect our local Penn-York communities to their natural resources. The greenway provides a variety of educational and outreach programs for all ages, with an enthusiastic core group of board members and volunteers.
Carantoun Greenway owns and maintains two properties for the enjoyment of hikers, dog walkers, photographers, birders, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts. The Forbidden Path in Waverly is a lovely half-mile out-and-back trail leading to the cistern of the Carantouan Springs. Wildwood, a 55-acre nature reserve in Barton, offers several trails which wind through varied habitats, including woods, wetlands, uplands, and a lake.
The greenway’s programs include field trips with a trained naturalist to help participants learn about local birds, trees, wildflowers, geology, vernal pools, and other natural resources; public forums given by local and regional experts covering topics such as ticks and Lyme disease, Marcellus Shale gas drilling, and climate change; presentations to local clubs, schools, and other organizations on topics such as “the 40th anniversary of Earth Day” and “all about bones;” and community river cleanups.
Thanks to a very talented and dedicated board and many generous partners, Carantouan Greenway has completed many projects to benefit local communities. It were very fortunate to have boy scouts, Richard and Simon Stevens, each carry out Eagle Scout Projects at our Wildwood Nature Reserve this year. Richard and crew built a deer exclosure to prevent browsing inside a fenced area and allow greenway officials to study deer impact on vegetation as compared to that outside the fence. This will be a great educational opportunity. Simon and crew built two Leopold benches at scenic locations in the preserve and regraded the steep slopes on one of the trails, which will enhance visitors’ enjoyment and improve safety.
The Greenway also partnered to help another local non-profit, Futurescapes, build the new Diahoga Trail along the Susquehanna River through Athens and Sayre. A grant from the United Way of Bradford County will allow Carantouan to install tree trail markers, signage to allow mobile device users to access its tree brochure, a bench overlooking the river, and inspirational sign of Joyce Kilmer’s poem “Trees”.
Upcoming events:
• Annual Dinner Meeting — Tuesday March 31, 2020, 6p.m., at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly.
• Cloverleaf 4K Trail Run — Sunday April 26, 2020, 10 a.m., at Wildwood Nature Reserve in Town of Barton.
More information will be available online at www.carantouangreenway.org, or https://www.facebook.com/carantouan/.
Carantouan Greenway is a member agency of the Waverly Community Chest and The United Way of Bradford County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.