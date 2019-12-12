SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges after a fatal car accident in the borough last month, Sayre Police announced Wednesday.
Specifically, Robert Ackley was charged with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death; exceeding maximum speed limit by 10 miles-per-hour; and failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian. All of the charges are summary offenses.
Police said officers were called out to the scene on South Wilbur Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 following a report of a car-versus-pedestrian accident.
The pedestrian, 85-year-old Kenneth Bracken of Sayre, later died at Robert Packer Hospital as a result of his injuries.
