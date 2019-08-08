Suzanne Sylvina Executrix and William A. Finnen Estate to William T. Mains of West Grove, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Daniel J. Higgins and Michelle Higgins to Robert Finnerty and Janette E. Finnerty of Edison, New Jersey, for property in Canton Township for $127,000.
Jonathan C. Unruh to Jonathan C. Unruh Trustee and Jonathan Unruh Revocable Trust of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Jonathan C. Unruh and Erin M. Unruh to Jonathan C. Unruh and Jonathan Unruh Revocable Trust of Ulster for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $1.
Ernest J. Colwell Estate and Jenny Colwell Executrix to Geraldine Colwell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Randy Michael Hatch and Jennifer L. Hatch to Randy Michael Hatch of Athens for property in Albany Township for $1.
James Welles to Claire Tiffany of New Hope, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $1.
Connie Welles to Claire Tiffany of New Hope for property in Terry Township for $1.
Michelle Coolbaugh, Michelle C. Frey (KBM) and Henry F. Frey Jr. (POA) to Nicoya Catino of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Paul J. Hoffman and Colleen A. Hoffman to Lewis M. Matalavy and Judith R. Moughan of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $270,000.
Patrick B. O’Donnell Jr. and Karen M. Jones (POA) to Heather Sutton and Jason R. Young of Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Litchfield Township for $115,000.
Rodman C. Holmes and Carol Joan Holmes to Rodman C. Holmes III and Julie Alane O’Dell of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Alisha Ragan, Chantel B. Bentley, Chantel B. Evertsen (NBM) and Nicholas Evertsen to Shaina R. Slocum of Canton for property in Canton Township for $92,785.
Marlene Foschini Executrix, Rita C. Berardo Estate and Rita Berardo Estate to Marlene Foschini, Deborah Berardo and Debra Berardo (AKA) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $1.
Nathan Shinagawa and Janine Shinagawa to William C. Grove and Kali Jo J. Grove of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $155,000.
