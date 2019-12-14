CHEMUNG — After winning the election for the position of Town Justice for the Town of Elmira, attorney Kimberlee Balok Middaugh announced in a letter to the Chemung Town Board during the Wednesday, Dec. 11 board meeting that she will no longer be able to handle prosecutorial functions for Chemung starting Jan. 1, 2020.
“While presiding in the position of Town Justice I can continue to provide legal services to the Town of Chemung; however, I must relinquish any prosecutorial responsibilities,” Middaugh writes.
She goes on to say that she can no longer prosecute code violations, local laws, agriculture and market law or zoning violations but can represent the town regarding certain issues like taxes in certain courts. Middaugh concludes that she wishes to continue to serve the town, but that as a result of her new position in Elmira, the board will need to hire a special counsel to perform prosecutorial functions for the town.
The board also voted unanimously to authorize roughly $4,000 in funding for the Waverly Recreation Commission. The commission services children living in the Waverly School District, which includes Chemung, by offering multiple athletic programs. In the letter asking for the donation, David Shaw, director of the Waverly Parks and Recreations Department said that the money will be used towards adding new programs while significantly upgrading the ones currently offered.
“Providing a donation allows Waverly Recreation to keep the cost of participating in programs affordable,” Shaw states in the letter.
The letter goes on to say that roughly 20 percent of all participants in Waverly Recreation Commission programs are children from Chemung.
“The Waverly Recreation Department awarded 48 scholarships to families that can’t afford the cost of registration fees in order for their children to participate in one of the programs. We also provided 30 families with new equipment to use in one of our programs,” Shaw writes.
Programs offered include swimming, flag football, basketball, cross country soccer and more.
The board also voted unanimously to pass updated social media rules that forbid town employees from visiting personal social media sites when using town equipment and mandates that all official accounts must be created with authorization from the proper channels.
“It was recommended to us that we add this to the employee handbook, I am not sure why,” Town Supervisor George Richter said previously.
Prior to the board meeting, Richter said that he did not expect much of anything important to be discussed or voted on, which bore out with the meeting barely lasting 20 minutes.
