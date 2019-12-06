Judy Cole to Nathan P. Sheets and Brice E. Budman of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $89,000.
Arthur P. Fisher Trustee, Arthur P. Fisher Revocable Living Trust, Linda Trimmer Fisher Revocable Living Trust to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $51,500.
Gorsline Properties to Brittney D. Ferraro of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $108,000.
Frank D. Zukerman and Carol J. Zukerman to Taylor S. Hoffman of Troy for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $32,500.
Judy E. Banks, John T. Banks, Linda J. Avery and Vickie L. Byko to Larry B. Wright and Beverly H. Wright of Canton for property in Canton Township for $125,000.
William W. Them to Casey L. Chamberlain of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $287,900.
Steven A. Evans and Diana L. Evans to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
John L. Saxon and Carlene L. Saxon to Richard M. Patt and Cory J. Swingle of Athens for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $148,400.
Jackie L. Tuttle to Tanya Walker of Wyalusing for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Nancy Goble to Gina M. Mosier of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $132,500.
Arrowood Family Trust, Michael L. Arrowood Trustee, Molly Beth Paz Trustee, Michael L. Arrowood and Cathryn C. Arrowood to Jacob William Brink and Darcy Lynne Brink of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $245,000.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Joan E. Jenkins and Allen W. Jenkins of Mansfield for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to John A. Moody Jr. and Lana R. Moody of Shunk for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Ruth E. Long of Centre Hall for property in Canton Township for $1.
Joan E. Jenkins and Allen W. Jenkins to Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Douglas A. Jenkins, Amy D. Jenkins, Daniel A. Jenkins and Heidi A. Jenkins of Mansfield for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr. and Lana R. Moody to John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Stephen J. Moody and Heather A. Moody of Shunk for property in Canton Township for $1.
Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Ruth E. Long and Scott K. Long of Centre Hall for property in Canton Township for $1.
Mockingbird Minerals to Cavallo Mineral Partners of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Bonnie B. Murphy, John D. Murphy and Pamela J. Dewolf to Duane N. Hunsinger of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $48,000.
Andrea Kim Fries to James P. Fries of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $35,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.