SAYRE — Guthrie and Temple University Hospital recently announced an affiliation for advanced heart failure services and heart transplants that will provide patients living in the Twin Tiers streamlined access to Temple’s heart transplant and advanced heart failure specialists.
This affiliation offers greater coordination and management of patients with advanced heart failure, particularly those in need of mechanical circulatory support or transplantation, according to a press release.
This affiliation will allow Guthrie to expand its already advanced clinical and surgical services, the release stated.
“The Guthrie Cardiovascular Team enthusiastically welcomes Temple as a partner in rendering excellent, patient-centered care to those we serve. We take pride in providing our community with immediate access to the health care they need, utilizing cutting-edge technologies in a compassionate, hands-on environment,” Daniel Sporn, MD, FACC, MHA, Guthrie’s Chief of Cardiovascular Services said.
The Guthrie Cardiac and Vascular Center is a nationally recognized program with 14 locations in Pennsylvania and New York. Guthrie was named one of the nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals for 2020 by IBM Watson Health, based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data. This is the 11th time Guthrie has been honored with this distinguished award making it one of only 10 hospitals nationally to have received this award as many times.
“We are pleased to announce this unique affiliation with Guthrie, which offers a unified approach to the care of heart failure patients with defined patient pathways between Guthrie and Temple,” said Michael Young, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Temple University Hospital. “It’s a win-win for patients, who will have access to Temple’s Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Program, one of the most experienced in the world.”
The Temple Heart Transplant Program is the fastest “list-to-transplant” site in the U.S., with the best one-year survival in the region, and its advanced heart failure specialists and cardiovascular surgeons can offer the most advanced mechanical circulatory support solutions available.
