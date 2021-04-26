Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team returning to nationals
Buy Now

The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team is heading back to nationals after a second-place finish at the state competition. Pictured, from left to right, are Head Coach John Slocum, Coach Carli Yeager-Hall, Myles Kocsis, Pierce Oldroyd, Ronel Ankam, Jess Oldroyd, Maryrose Bertsch, Willow Bacorn, Elizabeth Denlinger, Grace Hall, Darius Hall, Adam Hall, Aryan Gaur, Catherine Lamb, Charan Venkataswamy, Andrew DeForest, Victoria Gao, Coach Cynthia Baer, Coach Inga Wells and Coach Scott Hall. Missing from picture are Izabella Steckel, Zachary Fisher, Catherine Tang, Brian Tang, Lohith Kinthala, Ethan Talada and Coach Cloudia Spinner.

 Photo Provided

ATHENS — The COVID-19 pandemic denied the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team a chance to make back-to-back trips to the national competition — but after a year break, the Wildcats are back.

Two short years ago, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team made headlines by finishing second in the state and earning a trip to the National Science Olympiad Tournament held at Cornell University.

After the canceled tournament in 2020, lightning has struck twice and Harlan Rowe has once again finished second in the state and will be returning to the tournament.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by Arizona State University and will be held remotely with students competing from their home schools.

“Although we are sad not to be travelling to Arizona for the competition, we are delighted at another chance to represent our community and the state of Pennsylvania,” said Head Coach John Slocum.

“This was a very difficult year. We had to adapt to how we approached the competition, and to be honest things were looking kind of bleak halfway through the year. I couldn’t be more proud of how these kids rallied and overcame every obstacle in their path to get back on top,” Slocum added.

The National Tournament will occur on May 22. Sixty teams from all fifty states will compete in 23 different events.

Harlan Rowe earned their spot by finishing second in the Pennsylvania State Competition on April 10. At the state competition, Harlan Rowe medaled in 19 of 23 events with four of those medals being gold.

Leading the way for Harlan Rowe were the four state championship performances.

Victoria Gao and Ronel Ankam took home the gold in Dynamic Planet.

Gao and Myles Kocsis won the state title in Fossils.

Catherine Tang and Brian Tang were the first-place winners in Game On.

The team of Pierce Oldroyd, Darius Hall and Charan Venkataswamy brought home the gold in the Science Quiz Bowl

The other medalists from Harlan Rowe were:

2nd Place

  • Boomilever — Ronel Ankam, Andrew DeForest
  • Circuit Lab — Darius Hall, Catherine Tang
  • Heredity — Darius Hall, Charan Venkataswamy
  • Meteorology — Victoria Gao, Andrew DeForest
  • Reach for the Stars — Adam Hall, Victoria Gao
  • Road Scholar — Myles Kocsis, Grace Hall
  • Water Quality — Darius Hall, Maryrose Bertsch
  • Home Horticulture — Darius Hall, Andrew DeForest

3rd Place

  • Anatomy — Ronel Ankam, Charan Venkataswamy
  • Density Lab — Pierce Oldroyd, Catherine Tang
  • Mission Possible — Darius Hall, Grace Hall
  • Mousetrap Vehicle — Pierce Oldroyd, Grace Hall
  • Codebusters — Elizabeth Denlinger, Willow Bacorn, Grace Hall

4th Place

  • Experimental Design — Pierce Oldroyd, Catherine Tang, Brian Tang

5th Place

Crime Busters — Maryrose Bertsch, Willow Bacorn

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments