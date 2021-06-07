At the June meeting of the Sayre Historical Society President Mary Lou Palmer introduced new trustee Jesse Buck. She also introduced Jonathan Gulyas who will be working as an intern at the museum this summer.
Gulyas, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is a history major. Gulyas has done volunteer work for the Genealogy Society at Indiana and did a history project for Ulster Township on the historic Totem Pole there.
Steve Bowen in the buildings and grounds report stated that there have been no bids for the needed roof repair of the museum building. He hopes to have an estimate before the June meeting.
Meade Murtland in the events report told that the model train sale held recently from the estate of Gary Severn to benefit the society was a tremendous success. Thanks to Aaron Dixon for his work sorting the trains and connecting with his many railroad contacts who came and made the sale successful. The society will sell more of Mr. Severn’s trains at Railroad Heritage Day on June 26. Meade further reported that the museum would be opening on June 5 the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Downtown Sayre Exhibit which was introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 period will be featured again this year. An exhibit from the estate of the Gauss family local artists will also be featured in the Henry Farley Community Room for the season. The events committee has several other events lined up for the summer months to include the annual appraisal day followed by a trunk auction.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that memberships are still trickling in there are still 25 members from last year who need to renew.
Mary Lou Palmer a talented quilter has completed the quilt that will be raffled this year. Each year Palmer creates a railroad themed quilt for the society to sell chances on during the season and then raffles it off during Model Train Day in November. Tickets for the quilt are $5 each and three for $10.
Tom Collins is coordinating the volunteer schedule for the museum open hours. The museum will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. The Sayre Borough Concerts in the Park series are held on Wednesday evenings and the museum will advertise that we are open before the concerts for anyone who wants a tour of the exhibitions.
Steve Bowen and Bill Crocker are working on cleaning and repairing the photo collage pedestals surrounding the museum building.
The board discussed adding a computer for the use of patrons who may want to do genealogy at the museum. In the past society trustee Ken Bracken was able to get computers for the museum through a grant program for I.B.M. retirees. The society is hopeful that another local I.B. M. retiree would be willing to work with the society for grant opportunities such as this.
Mike Frantz reported that accessions to Past Perfect for the period were: Railroad spike pry and spike, given by Ralph Saggiomo; Sayre and Early Valley History by Elizabeth Wilcox, 1949 Sayrenade yearbook; 1955 Sayrenade yearbook; The Great Flood of ’72 booklet; high school band letter for Ron Billings (1953); Minstrel Show photograph (1953) Bill Reap and the Rhythm Masters photograph (1955) Ron Billings “My First Piano Solo in public” (c. 1952); Valley Chorus program (1991) Valley Chorus program (2002); And various photographs from the Sayre Centennial (1991) from Ron Billings Estate.
The Summer Quarterly is being prepared for a mid-June publication.
The following items were posted on the Historical Society Facebook page: Model Train Sale; 1955 photograph of the Sayre High School baseball team from the Francis Hunt collection; 1941 photograph of the Sayre Cleaners Bowling Team from the George “Babe” Thomas Collection; and a 1939 photograph of the Blue Swan Mills softball team from the George “Babe” Thomas Collection.
A booklet on the Gauss Collection at the Sayre Historical Society is being printed. The booklet will accompany an exhibit of paintings and photographs from the Gauss Collection and will be available for purchase at the museum.
Any person that would have an interest in volunteering at the museum please call the museum 570-882-8221 and leave a message. Tom Collins or Henry Farley will get back to you to go over volunteer opportunities.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in Downtown Sayre. The museum is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way, the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. For more information visit us at sayrehistoricalsociety.net or our Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.