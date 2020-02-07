SAYRE — Epiphany Elementary School in Sayre will hold registration for Pre-K 3 through Grade Six on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb 11.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, which is located at 627 Stevenson Street in Sayre.
Pre-K students must reach the age of 3 for the Pre-K3 program and 4 for the Pre-K4 program prior to September 1, 2020. Kindergarten students must reach the age of 5 prior to September 1, 2020.
Parents are requested to bring the prospective student’s birth certificate, immunization records and Social Security number. There is a $100 non-refundable registration fee.
Financial tuition assistance is made available to all eligible families who complete the PSAS form and the Diocese of Scranton Tuition Assistance form, due to the generous support of many who support fundraising events which make this assistance possible.
Bus transportation for Epiphany students is provided by Sayre, Athens and Waverly and Northeast Bradford school districts.
Children of all faiths are welcome.
The school immunization law in Pennsylvania requires that every child prior to entrance to school for the first time, has to be immunized against diphtheria (four doses of toxoid), tetanus (four doses of trivalent oral vaccine), measles (two doses of vaccine), rubella (one dose), and vericella (chicken pox) immunity, either from vaccination, history of disease, or laboratory testing.
The fourth dose of DPT must be after the fourth birthday. Three doses of hepatitis B vaccine; the first two must be at least 28 days apart. These shots are required before the child enters kindergarten.
