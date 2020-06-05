ATHENS — Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut all Pennsylvania schools down for the rest of the year, a group of students at Athens Area High School made some history.
The school sponsored its first-ever Unified sport when the Athens Unified Bocce Ball team debuted with six players this year.
Unified sports put athletes (players with intellectual disabilities) and partners (players without intellectual disabilities) on teams together. The program is sponsored by the Special Olympics, which teams up with athletic associations in states to provide sports like basketball, bocce ball and track to students.
The Athens’ Unified Bocce Ball team would end the year with a third-place finish at the league tournament, but the season was about more than wins and losses.
“I like being well-rounded, and I liked the fact that it was inclusive and I’d be able to work with the kids and my friends. It’s been fun to be able to go to different schools and meet other people who do Unified bocce teams,” said partner Summer Eldridge on why she gave bocce ball a chance.
Phoenix Jacobson, another partner on the team, echoed that sentiment.
“It was really fun. It was really amazing to meet the other teams, and everyone was so welcoming and so nice,” she said. “They would always have goodie bags for us and write nice messages. It was just very inclusive and amazing to get to know the other kids. They would always come up and give us hugs. It was just so friendly ... it was like a family.”
For Isaac Hobday, Derek Wayman and Matt Hetherington, the bocce ball season was a chance for them to represent their school — and a chance to have some fun.
“It was good,” said Hobday, who noted his favorite part was, “talking to other people ... and making new friends.”
Hetherington said it was “fun” to play bocce, and also noted that playing on the team was the favorite part of his year.
Wayman said playing bocce wasn’t just about winning.
“It was just all fun. It wasn’t about competing,” he said.
For all of the players on the Athens squad, bocce ball was an entirely new experience.
“I thought it sounded like fun. I didn’t know a lot about it at the time, but I thought it sounded like a fun experience,” said partner Lindsey Testen, who said she “didn’t even know what (bocce ball) was at the time.”
The AAHS bocce squad ended up forming a strong bond this year.
“We all became very close friends. We spent hours practicing bocce ball and it was a really good time,” said Jacobson, who noted the team would practice two hours a week.
“We all got pretty tight. We’d all see each other in the hallways, and we don’t really have any classes together, but we all have each other’s back,” Eldridge added.
For Athens coach Heather Hanson, stepping up to lead the first-ever bocce ball team was special.
“I’m just all for coaching, and anything with Special Olympics I absolutely love,” Hanson said.
Hanson, who also coaches volleyball at Athens, admitted that coaching bocce ball is a little different.
“They got to communicate with each other so much, and they had to do it all because as coaches you just have to sit there. You don’t get to be like ‘go for the green ball now, get that one.’ You just sit there ... but it was awesome because they have to step up and (communicate). You got to see the competitive nature,” Hanson said.
Hanson loved watching the players really get into the game.
“It was really neat to see because they’re not always in those situations of competitive positions. They get into it, and they were put into these situations that I only know from playing sports — like the adrenaline rush of shooting free throws and that kind of competitiveness,” Hanson said.
“It was really cool to watch Derek and Matt be in those situations. One time Matt rolled the ball and it stayed on the pallina, like stuck to it, and the crowd went crazy,” she continued. “To watch his face light up, these kids like to play like ‘I’m too cool for this stuff,’ but then all of the sudden they are into it and loving it. It was really exciting to see.”
The Athens coach believes it’s important for schools to offer a chance to compete on a team to all of its students.
“It’s huge because where would they have ever had that chance? It makes me tear up all the time. That’s why I love Special Olympics because I know what sports did for me, so why can’t others have that experience?” Hanson said. “It’s huge to me because (I know) how sports were for me and how they shaped my life. Whether my life’s been unicorn and rainbows or really bad, everything that I know is from sports ... that competitive discipline in anything you do for the rest of your life is part of it.”
Athens High Principal Corey Mosher was thrilled to offer Unified bocce this year.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s an eye-opening experience firsthand with how important inclusiveness is,” Mosher said. “I think (the partners) see how much (the athletes) value being included with everybody else and within the student body because they strive for that, they want that. I think it helps give them the perspective of how important that is.”
