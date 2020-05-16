Bradford-Tioga Head Start uses arts and crafts to continue education

An unexpected event happened March 13 for children enrolled in all Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Little did the children know when they left that day, that it would be the last day of class for the rest of the school year.
Since that time, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff have been providing learning activities to families remotely through email, home deliveries, mailing, social media and weekly videos posted to the BTHS Website.
Fast forward to the last weeks of April. That’s when every enrolled child received a special delivery from BTHS. The package focused on arts and craft supplies specific to the child’s age and included construction paper, glue sticks, crayons, markers, folder, pencils, pencil sharper, scissors and an art journal to help continue their learning at home.
“It wasn’t something anyone could planned. However, that didn’t mean Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. couldn’t create the best possible outcome from the situation. Staff chose to shift attention from what was a big problem and to focus instead on finding a solution. A solution that benefits the children and families that they serve,” a press release from BTHS said.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.