WAVERLY — While some school programs will be impacted by the continued outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Waverly Central School District does not plan on closing classes, yet — although all preparations are being made.
That was the message relayed to the school board by Superintendent Eric Knolles on Thursday, who said he and his staff are communicating with other districts and the Tioga County Health Department on a daily basis.
“Things are rapidly closing in around us,” he said. “The governor closed SUNY schools a couple of days ago ... so one of things that came out is that we’re no longer allowed to have gatherings of over 500 people. So that’s going to impact the way we do business.”
At the top of the list of those effects is the postponement of the large job fair that the district was planning to host on March 17. That event has now been rescheduled to May 20.
“Some programs, like the Math-a-lon, we’re going to try to do virtually,” Knolles said. “These kids work so hard on these activities and programs, and we don’t want to take those opportunities away from them if there’s no confirmed cases here yet.
“We are the social service agency for children,” he continued. “They come here, eat here, feel safe here. This is their place. The impact if we send 1,500 kids home — that impacts families, teachers, nurses, people who watch or care for those children. I don’t think there will be a knee-jerk reaction to close schools. I think it will be more thoughtful than that, but I could be wrong.”
For now, the physical plan at the district is to increase cleanliness across the board, Knolles explained.
“We took soap dispensers from rooms or buildings that weren’t being used and doubled on soap dispensers in bathrooms,” he said. “Our staff is stressing the importance of wiping things down. Hand sanitizers are on back order, but I think we’ll be able to get some from the state.”
Instructionally, administrators will be putting out a survey to parents and students to find out who has consistent access to the Internet, just in case online teaching and distance learning have to be applied. Additionally, teachers will be entering training next week specifically for distance learning.
“We just want to be prepared and be able to communicate with our kids if we do wind up being out for a week or an extended period of time,” Knolles said.
But the superintendent added that the district will still be responsible for student breakfasts and lunches.
“That will probably look different,” he said. “We might bag it and do a take out service like a drive-thru. And we’re talking about doing busing and creating localized spots like fire halls where kids can come for meals.”
Knolles said district officials and staff will continue to reassess their situation as more information comes out.
“We’re going to keep plugging through. Teachers have been great. Students have been phenomenal,” he said. “We’re going to be coordinating daily with county health officials, because it could come to the point that this could impact us significantly.”
