WAVERLY — The Waverly board of trustees this week continued to discuss the elimination of the village’s tax assessor position — and came away with a greater air of caution about the proposal.
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam explained that he recently performed a tax rate check of his own accord of 64 sample residential village properties. In that preliminary breakdown, he compared what the residents’ current taxes are to what they would be under the Town of Barton’s tax rate.
In this personal assessment project, Aronstam noted that he did not includes businesses — only residential properties.
In that comparison, Aronstam said he found that 50 of the 64 residents would see an increase in their taxes, while the remaining 14 residents would see their taxes decrease.
Specifically, the households seeing an increase would have their taxes go up by an average of $361 while the decreases averaged $265, said Aronstam.
Aronstam acknowledged that the sample size is quite small and not necessarily representative of the entire village, but he stated he wanted to potentially see what the elimination of the tax assessor position would actually mean to residents in the municipality.
“It seems to me that my recommendation to the mayor and the board will be that there’s got to be an awful lot of good to convince me to switch this (to the town),” he said. “I don’t know if this is good, but I think we have to look at this more closely.”
The elimination of the tax assessor would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization is approximately 40 percent while Barton’s is about 85 percent.
The resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers. Rather, it would only make the assessments more current, meaning some residents’ taxes would go up and others would go down.
Generally speaking, that means that the tax rate for residents who have owned their homes for long periods of time would probably see their taxes go up, while commercial properties could see reduced rates.
“So my recommendation as I see it right now is let’s not do anything this year,” Aronstam stated. “Let’s spend some time talking to the legal people and see what the benefits are, and a ‘benefit’ isn’t just that everyone else is doing it. I want to do what’s best. Maybe it’s worthwhile. Maybe we save money somewhere else, but I don’t see it yet.”
Village officials and attorney Betty Keene agreed that they would also meet with another attorney who specializes in the area of tax assessments.
Aronstam also defended his methodology when other officials asked questions regarding his preliminary figures.
“All I can do is take the average,” he said. “I’m not going to ram this down. I don’t care who gets mad at me. I’m not going to ram this down the village’s throat.”
However, Trustee Steve Burlingame pointed that if the village does move forward with replacing its tax assessor instead of eliminating the position once its current assessor steps down, the municipality would have to be reassessed anyway.
“A couple weeks ago, we mentioned that the village would have to be reassessed anyway if we kept an assessor. Is that still on the table?” he asked.
“Yes. We’re still going to have the same issue of being under-assessed,” Keene said.
“My point just is that before we make a vote on this, I think we need to do a lot more work,” Aronstam said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.