DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on South Wilbur Avenue at 8:57 p.m. on May 2.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Joshua L. Mcclure. According to Sayre Borough police, the officer noticed that Mcclure was trembling and was non-stop over talkative. When asked if he was under the influence, Mcclure handed the officer a full prescription bottle of suboxone. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a small baggie of methamphetamine. Mcclure failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Mcclure faces charges of Misdemeanor DUI: schedule one-first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on West Lockhart Street on May 2.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Troy Dearborn Cartwright. According to the Sayre Borough Police, Cartwright was pulled over because of a faulty headlight. Upon speaking with Cartwright, the officer noticed the smell of marajuna and Cartwright to have glossy bloodshot eyes and slow body movements. Cartwright failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Cartwright faces charges of misdemeanor DUI schedule one-first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and summary no rear headlights.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Drug possession
An Owego woman and man face drug possession charges after a traffic stop was made at 7:08 p.m. on April 24 along Elmira Street.
The woman was identified as 39-year-old Miranda L. Phillips and the man was identified as 31-year-old Chad Jordan Phillips. According to Sayre Borough police, a traffic stop was made because Chad Phillips was operating a vehicle with a faulty brake light. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer smelled marajuna and Miranda stated that there was marajuna in the vehicle. The officer found two baggies of marajuna and a glass pipe with marajuna residue. Both Chad and Miranda were placed in custody.
Both face charges of misdemeanor possession of marajuna and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.
Endangering welfare of children
A Waverly woman faces endangering welfare of children charges after a child was found in danger on June 19 in South Waverly Borough.
The woman was identified as 41-year-old April Michelle Greene. According to Sayre Borough police, an officer was dispatched because a male was jumping on the fence and causing a traffic disruption in the intersection of Route 220 and Yanuzzi Drive. The officer made contact with the subject and identified him as a child who, based on their experience, determined may be on the autism spectrum. The subject was uncomfortable and trying to walk to a restaurant. The officer attempted to call the subject’s mom, Greene, but after no response decided to drive the subject home. The subject’s grandmother happened to be driving by and the officer flagged her down to speak with her. The grandmother confirmed that the subject was diagnosed with autism and that Greene had a drinking problem. The officer brought the subject home and spoke to Greene who was hostile and smelled of alcohol. Greene was notified that she was being charged and that the subject would be placed under the care of their grandmother.
Greene faces a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of children.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Unlawful restraint
A Waverly man faces unlawful restraint charges for an altercation that occurred on at 8:13 p.m. on June 14 on North Higgins Avenue in Sayre Borough.
The man was identified as 30-year-old Mikel Jacob Apgar. According to Sayre Borough police, officers were dispatched in response to a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the female victim with red marks on her neck and face. She told police she had problems swallowing and breathing and needed an ambulance. She explained that Apgar came to drop off a chainsaw and then a physical altercation occurred. Apgar forced the victim’s hands behind her back and then choked her before he fled from the scene.
Apgar faces a misdemeanor change for unlawful restraint.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Drug possession
A Canton woman faces drug possession charges after a July 16 traffic stop on Elmira Street in Athens Township.
The woman was identified as 18-year-old Alecea A. Trindle. According to Athens Township police, Trindle was pulled over for a traffic stop because of an expired registration. Upon searching the vehicle the officer found a marajunna grinder and a bag of marajunna.
Trindle faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marajuna and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Retail theft and drug possession
A Waverly man faces retail theft and drug possession charges after a retail theft was stopped in progress around 6:18 p.m. on July 20 at the Walmart in Athens Township.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Marcus James Campbell. According to Athens Township police, officers were dispatched in response to a theft in progress. Upon arriving on the scene, the police found Campbell attempting to leave the parking lot and the officers noticed a hypodermic needle on his lap. Campbell admitted to doing heroin and stealing two GoPro cameras and a GoPro camera case from Walmart. A bag of heroin was found in the vehicle after searching it. An Asset Protection associate confirmed that Cambell stole merchandise worth $847.
Campbell faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Drug possession
A Sayre man faces drug possession charges after a vehicle accident on Mile Lane Road in Athens Township.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Troy Dearborn Cartwright. According to Athens Township police, while investigating a vehicle accident that occured on the intersection of Mile Lane Road and McCardle Road, Cartwright gave permission to an officer to get his insurance information from his glove box and the officer found a storage container for marajuna.
Cartwright faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marajuna, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Drug possession
A Wysox man faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop on Route 6 at 5:19 p.m. on June 27.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Adam Joseph Moe. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer made a traffic stop because the vehicle had an invalid Pennsylvania registration plate. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marajuna and found a bag of marajuna after receiving consent to search the vehicle.
Moe faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marajuna and summary expired registration.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DUI
A Troy man faces DUI charges after a man was found passed out in his vehicle on Route 6 on June 7.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Cory Larue Ayres. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, upon arriving on the scene and approaching the vehicle the officer noticed that Ayres had glossy eyes and constricted pupils. The officer also noticed track marks on Ayres’ indicating narcotics may have been injected in his arm. Ayres showed signs of impairment and was placed into custody for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon searching his vehicle, the officer found 15 hypodermic needles, four bags with drug residue, a plastic spoon with drug residue, and a silver spoon with drug residue.
Ayre faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, and one count misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop was made on Veterans Memorial Bridge on May 30.
The man was identified as 58-year-old Ronald Boice Brown. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, patrolling officers noticed a truck cross the yellow double lines and then fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Main Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Upon approaching the vehicle, Brown admitted to having a “few drinks” and an officer observed an open container of alcohol in the driver’s side cup holder. Brown failed several sobriety test and after getting his blood drawn it was discovered that his BAC was 0.157%
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor DUI — .10% to greater than .16%, summary failure to stop at a red signal, summary failure to keep right, summary unregistered vehicle, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Disorderly conduct
A Wysox man faces disorderly conduct charges among others for an incident that occured on the intersection of York Avenue and Main Street at approximately 4:56 a.m. on July 21.
The man was identified as 50-year-old David John Everett. According to the Towanda Borough Police, an officer was dispatched because of a man reported to be bleeding and yelling for help. The officer approached Everett to calm him down, yet he continued to yell and run away from the officer even when he was told to stop. The officer then told Everett that he was under arrest, yet Everett continued to sprint away from the officer until help from the Pennsylvania State Police arrived and helped place Everett into custody.
Everett faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing highways, summary failing to yield, summary mandatory use of sidewalk, and summary intoxicated pedestrian causing hazard.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on July 18 at 11:18 a.m. at a Towanda gas station.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Gavin Scott Teel. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, officers arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim. The victim related that Teel opened his driver side door and grabbed him by the throat, nearly causing the victim to pass out. Teel then pushed the victim into the vehicle, causing a dent in the driver side rear door. Teel also allegedly punched the victim in the face and busted his lip. Police verified the incident through interviewing a witness and surveillance footage.
Teel faces the charges misdemeanor strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment, and misdemeanor criminal mischief- damage of property
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop was made at approximately 11:22 p.m. on June 10 on York Avenue.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Michael J. Spencer. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, a patrolling officer observed a vehicle sitting stationary with the front headlights off. The officer approached the vehicle, but Spencer slowly moved forward causing the officer to turn his emergency lights on and forcing Spencer to pullover. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer observed an odor of alcoholic beverage from the vehicle and observed that Spencer had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Spencer admitted to having four beers earlier at the bar. Spencer failed the sobriety tests administered by the officer and it was discovered that he had a .163% BAC after blood was drawn.
Spencer faces charges misdemeanor DUI – .16% or higher, summary required lighted lamps, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Towanda man faces drug paraphernalia charges after a traffic stop occured on Sugar Creek Road on July 12 at 6:55 p.m.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Ty Eugene Benjamin. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, an officer noticed an expired inspection sticker and stopped his vehicle. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the officer found two smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue.
Benjamin faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Rome man faces drug paraphernalia possession charges after a traffic stop at 7:19 p.m. on June 27 along Route 6.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Michael Todd Carlyle. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a traffic stop was initiated because Caryle had an invalid Pennsylvania registration plate. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a strong smell of marajuna. The officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a baggie with suspected marajuna and a smoking device with marajuna residue.
Carlyle faces one charge of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept 1.
