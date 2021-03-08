SAYRE — The Waverly Wolverines will join Loyalsock, Tioga Central and Newark Valley in next week’s Scholarship Challenge finals after advancing with a pair of wins on Saturday at the Sayre Theatre.
Loyalsock was the other team to advance from Saturday’s round after Tioga Central and Newark Valley punched their tickets to the finals last weekend.
The teams will compete at noon on Saturday as they look to bring home the Kwasnoski Cup and a prize of $3,000.
Dave and Irene Radigan of Choice 102 were the second and third people to ever host Scholarship Challenge after former radio owner Chuck Carver tuned back in for the first match last Saturday.
“We cannot believe that for 40 years and a day, Chuck Carver hosted this event entirely by himself. We are honored for the distinction of being only the second and third hosts,” Dave said.
The qualifying rounds of the day eliminated the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers, Northeast Bradford Panthers, Sayre Redskins, Athens Black, Towanda Black Knights and the North Rome Christian School.
Waverly team captain Rachel Smith edged over Athens Black in the first final round of the day with a winning 20-point answer just a second before the buzzer.
The match was too close to call after the first two rounds, with Waverly leading by just 10 points.
“I don’t have any fingernails left,” Athens coach Ian Greer, who led the team with Lori Pruyne. “It’s been a year unlike any other and we were very happy to have the experience here at Scholarship Challenge just as this one level of normalcy for us.”
There were many neck-and-neck moments in Saturday’s game, including when Towanda and Loyalsock were right on top of each other in the second match after Towanda had won against Spencer-Van Etten by 90 points in the first round.
“It’s been fantastic. We’ve done our best to soldier on through the pandemic this year and we’ve had some great practices,” said Towanda coach Peter Henty.
Dave described Loyalsock’s win over Sayre as a “heartbreaker” since Loyalsock had no points after the first round in the second match and caught up by enough points by the end of the round three to steal the competition.
