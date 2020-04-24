The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some major changes for all Americans over the last two months — and that includes people who are trying to remain in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have been moved from in-person to online and social distancing can be hard for those in recovery.
Northern Tier Counseling Clinical Supervisor Rita McDonald recently sent out a note to clients and all those in recovery through the NTC Facebook page.
“I recognize that this unusual time period in our lives can be trying and conflictual for many recovering addicts. Social distancing can be comforting for some and sheer boredom for others. For newly recovering people, the lack of structure that COVID-19 restrictions can create may leave you at high risk for relapse,” McDonald said in the Facebook post.
According to McDonald, less meetings, less treatment contact and less contact with loved ones or friends can be difficult for those in recovery.
“The addict’s mind may take you back to thoughts of how in the past you got comfort or stimulation by drinking or using,” McDonald said. “This is your time to step up and talk with others if you are struggling. Call your sponsor, sober/clean contacts, supportive family members and your treatment counselor to assist you through this time period.
McDonald also stressed the need for those in recovery to read recovery material, hit an online AA/NA meeting, get busy exercising to get those neurotransmitters activated, eat and sleep well and manage your time within your home with balanced, healthy activities.
“If you have coping skills that are working for you, share it with another recovering addict. Remember the rewards of recovery and keep that addiction at a distance,” McDonald said.
“You got this,” McDonald said to those in recovery in the Facebook post. “All of us at Northern Tier Counseling are thinking about all of you and wish you safe and healthy days.
Northern Tier Counseling also pointed out the top 10 most common relapse triggers in the Facebook post:
1. Being in the presence of drugs or alcohol, drug or alcohol users, or places where you used or purchased drugs or alcohol.
2. Feeling you may perceive as negative — anger, sadness, loneliness, guilt, fear and anxiety.
3. Positive feelings that make you want to celebrate — many relapses are a result of celebration.
4. Boredom
5. Getting high on any drug.
6. Physical pain.
7. Listening to war stories and/or just dwelling on getting high.
8. Suddenly having a lot of cash.
9. Using prescription drugs that can get you high even if you use them properly.
10. Believing you no longer have to worry (being complacent). That is, that you are no longer stimulated to crave drug/alcohol by any of the above situations or by anything else. Therefore, believing it’s safe for you to use occasionally.
