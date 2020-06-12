EAST SMITHFIELD — The SRU Elementary school community lined the sidewalks as cars paraded by to bid farewell to principal Peter Henning on Thursday evening, after he wrapped up his final year at the school.
Henning will soon be moving across the country to Oregon.
He has been the principal at SRU for the past three years, and also spent two years at Harlan Rowe Middle School.
“It’s a tremendous community,” Henning said. “People here are very proud of their school. The faculty and staff really embrace their community. They do a tremendous job.”
“We’ve had a ton of cool, fun school events. They always show up to support us,” he added. “You can see that tonight. The school really cares about its community.”
Many people made posters to show their appreciation for Henning, and gave them to him when the parade ended.
“It’s overwhelming to see that much support and pride in our school. It definitely makes me feel like my time here meant something,” he said.
Even though exciting times are ahead for Henning, he said there are some things he will miss about SRU.
“My favorite time at SRU was always the morning when the kids came off the bus. They’re just so full of enthusiasm and excitement for learning. It brings so much life into our school,” Henning said.
The thing he said will remember and cherish the most was the strong sense of community.
“When a team pulls together like this faculty and staff here at SRU, along with the community, we can make huge impacts on the area around us,” he said.
