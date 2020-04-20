OWEGO — Tioga County announced a third death due to the COVID-19 virus in a press release on Sunday evening.
“It is with deepest sympathies she reports the loss of a third person due to the COVID-19 virus, as confirmed by the Tioga County Public Health Department. The individual’s age, gender, length of illness, and whether they had a contributing underlying condition, will not be released at this time,” Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said in the press release.
The county saw a big jump in confirmed cases over the weekend — going from 46 on Friday to 63 on Sunday.
There are 76 individuals in mandatory quarantine, while the number of people in precautionary quarantine was down to zero on Sunday.
There are still three tests pending and 17 individuals have recovered from the virus.
Chemung County now has 77 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There has been one death with 98 tests pending, one person hospitalized and 31 now recovered.
The City of Elmira leads the county with 17 confirmed cases. The Town of Chemung is at three cases and Van Etten has one.
In Pennsylvania, the latest numbers from the Department of Health show Bradford County with 25 cases and one death. There have been 369 negative tests in the county.
Pennsylvania has seen 32,284 confirmed cases and 1,112 deaths as of Sunday.
