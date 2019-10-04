CHEMUNG — The spending plan for the Town of Chemung calls for a 3.4 percent reduction in property taxes next year.
At Wednesday’s budget workshop, the board approved the municipality’s preliminary 2020 budget.
The budget totals $2.07 million in appropriations, with a $295,266 tax levy including funds from the street light district.
If adopted, the budget would set the municipal property tax rate at $2.0746 per thousand dollars of assessed value.
Town Supervisor George Richter said that as long as the economy stays strong and sales tax revenue maintains as expected, the municipality shouldn’t have any funding issues.
A public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget is slated for Nov. 13, a 7 p.m. in the Chemung Town Hall.
Copies of the preliminary budget are available at the Town Clerk’s office.
