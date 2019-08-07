TIOGA — The Tioga Central School District is pleased to announce that all Elementary and Middle school students will receive a complete breakfast and lunch at no charge for the 2019-2020 school year. These two schools have qualified to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision through the New York State Education Department.
The following are frequently asked questions regarding the program:
• What do you mean by a complete breakfast and lunch? Students must select certain items at each meal to qualify as a complete meal. All students must select a fruit or vegetable with each meal. Our food service staff is trained to help students select all items needed to qualify as a complete meal.
• Will my student still need to have money on their meal account? Al a carte purchases for extra items like ice cream, chips, snack juice, and extra entrees will be charged to the student’s meal account. These charges will only be allowed on accounts that have money on them.
• Do I need to fill out an Application for Free and Reduced Meals for my student to qualify for these free meals? All students in elementary and middle school will qualify for free meals regardless of family income. We will still be sending out an Eligibility Form for families in these schools to fill out and return. Although income information is not needed to receive free meals in these schools, this information is used to secure other funding for our district. This information is kept confidential and only shared with appropriate school officials.
• What about my high school student? Currently, our high school does not qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision. Families of high school students may still qualify for free and reduced meals based on their income and need to fill out a 2019-2020 Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals. Applications can be found on the school website, click on the Food Service tab under Departments. You may also call the Food Service office at 687-8006 ext. 2 to request an application.
Please contact the Food Service office at 687-8006 ext. 2 with any questions.
