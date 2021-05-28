WAVERLY — In investigating a leak at the Waverly Village Hall, Trustee Keith Correll brought forward to the village board other concerns he had regarding the use of the municipalities’ utilities.
Specifically, Correll explained that he took notice of the lights inside and outside the building, and discovered a number of ways that the village could save energy and money.
“For starters, there are lights outside that are on 24/7,” he said. “Obviously, you’re just wasting energy that way.”
Additionally, some of the outside lights are a type of bulb that loses 20 percent of its brightness after just 6 months. However, they still use the same amount of energy as if they were new.
For the exterior lights, Correll recommended that the village explore installing sensors that would shut the lights off during the day, as well as replacing the lights with LED bulbs.
Inside the village hall, Correll also recommended switching the lights to LED bulbs. Correll noted that, in total, the village could realize a cost savings of up to 30 percent with these changes.
Correll agreed to prepare a checklist of specific items regarding the replacement of the lights, which trustees will discuss, and decide whether to put the project out to bid at a later date.
In other village news, trustees continue to make progress on installing security measures at the parks and other facilities, with plans to purchase 11 security cameras that can be monitored by the Waverly Police Department.
Additionally, the board also opted to move forward with a proposal first put forward by Mayor Patrick Ayres to purchase planters that can be placed outside of local businesses.
Ayres explained that the village is working with the Waverly Business Association on the project, which will reach to businesses to see if they would like a planter outside of their business for the summer months.
The mayor said the village would purchase the planters, soil and plants, and any willing business looking to participate would only have to maintain them. The municipality would then store the planters during the winter months.
The village board voted to move forward with the proposal, and approved up to $1,000 to be spent on the aforementioned items.
The next trustees meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., June 8 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
