Cherubs' Nest holds Pre-K, kindergarten graduation
Pre-K graduates wore red, while kindergarten graduates were garbed in blue.

ATHENS – Cherubs’ Nest Preschool and Kindergarten, inside the Athens Wesleyan Church, held Pre-K and kindergarten graduation Thursday night.

Both classes sang several songs before receiving their diplomas, and three members of the kindergarten class recited Bible verses.

Pre-K graduates included Nolan Bennett, Olivia Brennan, Ellie Conden, Declan Craig, Sakura Ervin, Elisha Glowski, Nora Loomis, Jaxson Northrup, Chloe Owen, Jaydon Poole, Kelen Roskow, Emeri Pollock-Sinsabaugh, Jack Unruh, and John Vondracek.

Kindergarten graduates included Kenley Bailey, Samuel Bailey, Caleb Cole, Lyam Coyle, Killian Smith, Camden Williams, and Carsen Williams.

