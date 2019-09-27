SAYRE — Guthrie has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 9, in recognition of the healthcare system’s use of the many functions the electronic medical records (EMR) system software offers. The recognition places Guthrie among a group of only 10 organizations that have achieved this distinction.
The Epic Stars program measures organizations in the following focus areas: patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, and value from data.
“Stars 9 recognizes Guthrie as a cutting-edge organization and a leader in EMR use. This was not an easy accomplishment, but we worked hard because we knew it would positively impact our patients and increase the efficiency and satisfaction of our users,” Guthrie Vice President of Clinical Systems Terri Couts said.
Guthrie’s electronic medical record is a computer-based program that stores patient’s personal health information including treatments, procedures, test results, current allergies, medications and more. Entering information about a patient visit into the electronic system replaces handwritten notes in a traditional medical chart.
“Guthrie strives to provide the highest level of patient care and systems such as our EMR benefit our patients and the community. By maximizing the functions of our EMR, our patients have tools, such as eGuthrie, to manage their healthcare needs. We can also track patterns of disease within the community, from malignancies to infectious diseases,” Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said.
Epic, the industry leader in electronic medical record software application, also offers a variety of features that allow providers to monitor certain high-risk patients remotely, around the clock.
By harnessing the technology offered by Epic, Guthrie is using state-of-the-art tools to provide the highest level of care to its patients while also improving workflow among staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.