Residents escape two-alarm fire in Athens Borough

ATHENS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that ripped through the rear of an apartment home at the intersection of Church and Frederick streets Thursday evening.
Firefighters from Athens and Sayre boroughs were dispatched to the structure fire around 10:18 p.m. According to the Athens Borough Fire Department, a side of two story, multifamily apartment building was heavily involved. Initial reports indicated that a person was trapped inside. However, during a preliminary search of the home, firefighters were able to confirm that everyone got out safely just before crews arrived.
The two-alarm fire brought in additional support from Athens Township and North Towanda for its Rapid Intervention Team, according to the Athens Borough Fire Department. The Greater Valley EMS air truck was also on scene, while the Litchfield Fire Department stood ready to handle additional calls as needed.
There was heavy fire on both the first and second floors in the rear of the strucutre, but it was brought under control within minutes.
The American Red Cross, Penelec, and Firehouse Subs also assisted at the scene with refreshments.
