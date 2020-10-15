OWEGO — Tioga County reported a new death related to COVID-19 in a press release issued by Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey on Wednesday.
The county has now lost 28 residents due to complications from the virus.
“It is with great sorrow that we must announce there has been another death due to COVID-19. I am sure this person had friends and family and are feeling loss today. Our deepest sympathies to you,” Sauerbrey said.
Sauerbrey stressed the importance for the region to continue to use caution and help stop the spread of the virus.
“We had all hoped the COVID experience would be over by now but not only is it not over, our numbers are growing beyond what we saw earlier in the year. There are cases of COVID-19 all over our county along with many other counties in our region,” Sauerbrey said.
“We must use caution as we go about our daily routine and be sure to practice good health habits, wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands,” she continued. “During the next few weeks, it would be good to limit your travel and social engagements to protect yourself from the chances of contracting the virus. If you do choose to socialize and spend time with people, remember to practice safe habits.”
Tioga County also reported 15 new cases on Wednesday. The county has now had 388 confirmed cases of the virus.
There are 111 active cases in the county, which reported that 437 individuals are in mandatory quarantine and 249 have recovered since March.
In Chemung County, there were 32 new COVID cases reported on Wednesday.
The county has seen 863 confirmed cases and there are currently 114 active cases.
There have been eight deaths connected to the virus in Chemung County.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, there were 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Bradford County on Wednesday.
The county has now had 353 confirmed cases since March, but the numbers have steadily increased over the past month. There are also 39 probable cases in the county.
Bradford County has had six residents pass away due to complications from the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.