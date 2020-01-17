WAVERLY — Help is finally on the way to upgrade Waverly’s century-old water infrastructure, as trustees announced this week that the village is receiving a state grant of $3 million to aid in that expenditure.
Specifically, the New York State Infrastructure Improvement Act grant is amongst a total of $416 million set aside by the state for water distribution infrastructure projects throughout the state.
Because of the age of the village’s water piping — some of which is even made of wood — water main breaks have been a consistent problem for the municipality during the cold snaps of winter.
“Our water system is ancient — over 100 years old,” Trustee Steve Burlingame said. “It definitely needs to be replaced.”
The project, which is expected to begin with engineering designs early this year with construction by late 2020 or early 2021, will seek to stem existing problems brought on by an aging water system, including leaks, inadequate available fire hydrant flow and low residual pressures, said trustees.
The proposed project will include the replacement of over 15,000 linear feet of water main pipes across 15 village streets, officials said. It was not disclosed which streets would be included in the endeavor.
Village officials added that they would continue to look for additional funding sources to replace more water distribution infrastructure in the future.
